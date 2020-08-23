HYDERABAD: As Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir continued to receive heavy flood inflows, the dam's 16 crest gates were lifted on Sunday (August 23).

Authorities have advised against visiting the dam as Section 144, that disallows assembly of more than three persons, have been imposed there.

The floodgates were opened after the water level touched 580 feet to let the water out into the downstream Pulichintala project.

The water level at Nagarjuna Sagar touched 583 feet against the full reservoir level of 590 feet on Friday morning.

On Sunday, the water level is at 587.50 feet.