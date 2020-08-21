HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 15 trophies from LB stadium in Hyderabad.

Saifabad police arrested Shiva Sanjeeva Shinde, who resides at a footpath near Niloufer hospital, as reported by a leading daily.

Additional inspector Raju Naik told the daily that Shinde who is a native of Belgaum in Karnataka had sneakily made his way to the football association office of the LB stadium and took away 15 brass and one silver trophy.

He later hid it at someone's house at Mangar Basti.

After a complaint by the football association, police registered a case.

Based on CCTV footages, he was apprehended and later sent to police remand. All the trophies were also recovered.

The accused was booked under Section 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code, as reported.