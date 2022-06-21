15 Days Advance Notice Must for Strike: Telugu Film Chamber

Taking a note of Tollywood cine workers' indefinite strike from tomorrow, Telugu film chamber President Kollu Ramakrishna has said the workers' union must give a 15 days prior notice before going on strike.

He also said the film chamber has not recieved any letter from film federation. He further advised the producers that they can shoot movies tommorrow.

The president also said that they will discuss the increment of workers' wages at Producers council and film chamber meeting which will be held tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, cine workers announced that they will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow demanding hike in their wages and resolve various issues pending with the producers at the earliest.