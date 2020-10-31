1,445 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Telangana

A total of 1,445 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2.38 lakh while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,336.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is one of the worst affected areas with coronavirus and it accounted for the most number of cases with 286. GHMC is followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 122 cases and 107 cases in Rangareddy. More than 18,400 patients are under treatment and on October 30, a total of 41,423 samples have been tested. Till date, cumulatively, 42.81 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1,15,045. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.72 per cent, while it was 91.3 per cent in the country.

The government of India is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronaviurs. The centre has asked the states to constitue committees for coordination and overseeing coronavirus vaccination drive. In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has suggested setting up of a state steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a state task force (STF) led by additional Chief Secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate. "Ensure early tracking of social media and other platforms for possible misinformation and rumours around COVID-19 vaccine that could impact the community acceptance for the vaccine," it said.