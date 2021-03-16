14 People, Including 11 Teachers Test Covid Positive In Mancherial

Corona tests were conducted in Zilla Parishad Secondary School (Girls) in Mancherial district. As many as 11 teachers, two cooks and a student from the school tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The school headmistress Ajmeera Sharada told that 14 people were found to have contracted the infection during a medical investigation camp held in the school. She added that the camp was organised as a preventive measure to check the spread of the virus.

Sharada stated that a teacher had tested positive for Covid-19 three days back. Subsequently, she requested the medical and health department to hold a camp. About 400 students of the total strength 850 were voluntarily attending physical classes in the school. The teachers, cooks and the student were asked to follow home quarantine and to practice physical distance for two weeks.

Dr Neeraja, district medical and health officials said that the district had around 200 active cases of Covid-19 so far. Over 1,500 tests were being done every day. The infected were undergoing home quarantine, she stated. She requested the public to practice physical distance for curtailing the spread of the deadly virus.

