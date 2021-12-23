14 More Omicron Cases Reported In Telangana In One Day

Telangana on Wednesday reported 14 fresh cases of Omicron. Now, the number of Omicron cases in the state stood at 38. According to health officials, all those who have tested positive for Omicron Variant are the international passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from "not at risk" countries while two were from "at risk" countries. Out of the total 38 Omicron positive cases, 31 international passengers are from not at-risk countries, six from at-risk nations and one person was a contact of a positive Omicron passenger.

On Wednesday, a total of 259 international passengers have arrived at RGIA, Shamshabad. Out of them, four tested positive for Covid-19. The blood samples of the COVID-positive patients have been sent for full genome sequencing and the results are awaited.

On the other hand, 182 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll increased to 4,017. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Hanumakonda (18) district.

More than 200 Omicron cases have been reported in India. Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases of Omicron, followed by Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Gujarat.

