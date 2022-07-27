Hyderabad: A Class IX student from Hyderabad has created a new record by climbing Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo mountain ranges located in the Markha Valley, in the Ladakh Region.

A 13-year-old Vishwanath Karthikey has managed to achieve this feat In just 13 days. Kang Yatse is based at an elevation of 6,496 metres and is located at the end of the Markha valley in Ladakh, the other mountain range Mount Dzo Jongo located in Leh region is situated at a height of over 6,000 metres.

“The journey from base camp to the summit, when we reached the crampon point was not so easy. It is because, at higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases. However, I did not give up and the first feeling was a memorable one. I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat and now it has come true,” Karthikey told this in an interview with news agency ANI.

“During the summit push, I faced a lot of breathing problems due to a lack of moisture in the air. During the summit push at Dzo Jongo, my mouth got dried, and walking for long stretches made me tired and hungry,” the young climber from Hyderabad added.

Karthikey is now aiming to climb Mt Everest and the Seven summits. “Now my present goal is to climb Mt. Everest and the ‘Seven summits’,” he said, adding his ambition was to join the armed forces.

He further said that before this trek, he went through several failures in life. He couldn't complete his trek on Mount Rudugaira near Gangotri and Mount Elbrus in Russia. But he is convinced that these unsuccessful attempts were just a blessing in disguise to him.

(With inputs from ANI)

