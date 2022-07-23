13 New Mandals Formed in Telangana, Total Goes up to 607

As part of the administrative reforms, the Telangana government has created 13 new mandals , taking the total mandals in the state to 607. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard on Saturday.

The new mandals created are

Gundumal and Kothapalle mandals in Narayanapet district

Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district

Kaukuntla mandal in Mahabubnagar district

Alur, Donkeshwar and Salura mandals in Nizamabad district

Serol mandal in Mahabubad district

Gattuppal mandal in Nalgonda district

Nizampet mandal in Sangareddy district

Dongli mandal in Kamreddy district

Endapalli and Bheemaram mandals in Jagtial district

Also Read: Three Arrested In Lineman Question Paper Leakage Case