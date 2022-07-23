13 New Mandals Formed in Telangana, Total Goes up to 607
Jul 23, 2022, 17:55 IST
As part of the administrative reforms, the Telangana government has created 13 new mandals , taking the total mandals in the state to 607. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard on Saturday.
The new mandals created are
- Gundumal and Kothapalle mandals in Narayanapet district
- Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district
- Kaukuntla mandal in Mahabubnagar district
- Alur, Donkeshwar and Salura mandals in Nizamabad district
- Serol mandal in Mahabubad district
- Gattuppal mandal in Nalgonda district
- Nizampet mandal in Sangareddy district
- Dongli mandal in Kamreddy district
- Endapalli and Bheemaram mandals in Jagtial district
