13 New Mandals Formed in Telangana, Total Goes up to 607

Jul 23, 2022, 17:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

As part of the administrative reforms, the Telangana government has created 13 new mandals , taking the total mandals in the state to 607. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard on Saturday. 
The new mandals created are 

  • Gundumal and Kothapalle mandals in Narayanapet district
  • Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district 
  • Kaukuntla mandal in Mahabubnagar district
  • Alur, Donkeshwar and Salura mandals in Nizamabad district 
  • Serol mandal in Mahabubad district
  • Gattuppal  mandal in Nalgonda district 
  • Nizampet mandal in Sangareddy district 
  • Dongli mandal in Kamreddy district 
  • Endapalli and Bheemaram mandals in Jagtial district

