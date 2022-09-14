12th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2022 Date, Venue

Hyderabad: NAREDCO Telangana, formerly TREDA, has announced the city’s most popular “NAREDCO TELANGANA Property Show”. The 12th edition of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show, starting from 23rd to 25th September 2022 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, will showcase properties including Residential, Office commercial, and Retail commercial to meet the requirements of varied customers.

Despite global headwinds due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and post-pandemic challenges, India’s economy continues to consolidate on the path to recovery and so does Hyderabad, which is among the top metropolitan cities in India. The real estate sector in Hyderabad has witnessed robust growth in the last few quarters and this signifies the strength of the underlying demand for properties in the region. While the Telangana Government continues to introduce new reforms to boost the IT, ITeS, Pharma, Aviation, Automobiles, and other vital sectors, Hyderabad still scores high amongst the corporate world, becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations.

The Property Show being organised by NAREDCO TELANGANA consists of developers, builders and promoters, it is a one-stop destination for buyers and sellers to interact and explore options of a wide range of properties. Over a hundred Participants comprising developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their products and technologies at the upcoming NAREDCO Telangana Property Show.

B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President – NAREDCO Telangana, said, “I am indeed happy to announce that TREDA has been rechristened to NAREDCO TELANGANA and henceforth we will be working closely with the national body. In the last decade, Hyderabad has performed exceptionally well and we have witnessed the real estate sector posting double-digit growth in a few of the years, as compared to other key metros which stuck to single-digit or even registered negative growth. Thanks to the infrastructure development in Hyderabad which gave impetus to the industry-friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana Government. This has indeed helped the real estate sector to be on the progressive track”.

“The 12th edition of NAREDCO Telangana Property Show will showcase different properties to meet the requirements of varied customers. As we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not only benefit them in the short-term but in the long-term as well”, he further added.