HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 129 new coronavirus cases while seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.

Heath officials said that out of the 129 new cases, 127 are of people belonging to Telangana who tested positive in the last 24 hours ending 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The other two are migrants who were also found infected with the virus.

With this, the state's tally of cases mounted to 3,020 even as 1,365 patients are under treatment in various hospitals.

According to a bulletin from the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare,108 persons tested positive within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits alone.

Six cases each were reported from Ranga Reddy and Asifabad while two cases each were recorded in Medchal and Siricialla. One case each was registered in Yadadri, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar, the bulletin stated.

