12 Students Injured After Bus Overturns in Khammam

Khammam: At least 12 students were injured after a bus overturned near Papidigudem in Aswaraopet of Khamma district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 40 students who were returning from an excursion. 12 students were rushed to the government hospital in Aswaraopet for treatment.

The students were from a private college in Sathupalli and they had reportedly visited Kadiyam in Andhra Pradesh.

