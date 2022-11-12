12 IBS Students Suspended For Ragging

Hyderabad: After a video of ragging went viral on social media, the IBS (ICFAI Deemed University) management has suspended 12 senior students for one year from the campus. The video of ragging went viral on social media where a junior student is being humiliated and thrashed by the senior students.

The ragging incident came to light on November 11, Friday after a junior student, who shared the video via twitter by tagging minister KTR and Cyberabad police.

The Shankarpally police on Friday booked a group of students for allegedly ragging a student at IBS College Shankerpally mandal.

The accused have been booked under sections 307 for attempts to murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 450 for trespass in order to commit an offence, 506 for criminal intimidation, and section 34 for the common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

