The officials are working hard to distribute the vaccine for the dangerous coronavirus and its fear grips many across the world. Now, another news of worry is that One more time the virus is spreading faster in Telangana. Recently, 12 girls of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School, Jharasangham of Sangareddy district are effected by Corona Virus.

Officials are worried as only three of them were having Virus symptoms. Authorities later tested everyone at the school on suspicion of the spread of COVID-19. Authorities placed the 12 students in home isolation.

Rapid tests were performed on a total of 150 members… 132 students and 18 staff. Out of these only 12 girls got positive. Authorities collected samples again through RT-PCR for all those who got negative in rapid tests. However, these reports will be given on Sunday.

Also Read: 33 People Test COVID Positive After Attending Funeral at Karimnagar