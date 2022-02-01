100 Percent Households With Tap Water Supply In Telangana: Economic Survey

Telangana has achieved the status of 100 percent of households with tap water supply. Haryana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu are other states with cent percent households with tap water supply.

As per the Economic Survey 2021-22 Report, about 5.51 crore households in India have been provided with tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission as of January 2. Telangana is the only state to achieve this feat, with the Centre providing only Rs 2,324.42 crore until the 2021-22 budget year, which is about 6% of the overall expenditure of around Rs. 45,000 under the Mission Bhagiratha programme.

According to the NITI Aayog SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21, Telangana is among the frontrunners in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a score of 69. The national average score was 66. Telangana did well among other states in more than a dozen categories, scoring 100 points in Affordable and Clean Energy and 96 points in Clean Water and Sanitation.