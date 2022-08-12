10 Girls Of Jagtial Social Welfare Residential School Taken Ill

Ten students of Social Welfare Residential School located at Jagtial fell sick on Thursday. All the students who were sick have been admitted to Jagtial district hospital and their condition is said to be stable. According to school authorities, the students of classes VII and IX have participated in the sports competitions conducted as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence.

The students after returning from the competitions, started vomiting and they were immediately rushed to Jagtial district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.