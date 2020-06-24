KAMAREDDY: Fear of coronavirus in Kamareddy district has led to the closure of Banswada police station. A 62-year-old woman residing in Chaitanya Colony in Banswada tested positive for the dread coronavirus. Her son, who was the primary contact to the woman, went to the local government hospital for COVID-19 tests. However, the doctors said that COVID-19 tests would be conducted only on those who are symptomatic of the virus. Later, the young man went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the doctors for refusing to conduct the COVID-19 test. He created a ruckus at the police station as the police did not take him seriously.

Finally, the man’s wish was fulfilled as he was rushed to the government hospital where he was subjected to the test. But when his results were out no one else was shocked like the Banswada police as he turned out to be a coronavirus positive case. With fear running down their spine, the police authorities quickly sealed the police station and initiated sanitization of the entire premises.

The police have identified the primary contacts of the woman infected with the coronavirus and they were all shifted to the quarantine facility.

Kamareddy district has reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 34.

Meanwhile, there are 5,109 active cases in the state. On Tuesday, the state witnessed the highest number of cases with 879 fresh cases. Three COVID-19 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus, taking the state's toll to 220. As many as 219 people cured of COVID-19 were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of discharged persons in the state to 4,224.