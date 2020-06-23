HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) inaugurated Model Rythu Bazaar at Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, June 23.

Speaking to the media, KTR lashed out at leaders of the opposition parties spreading fake news against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government by saying that the state government is planning to end the Rythu Bandhu scheme and stepping back to provide input subsidy to farmers.

KTR made it is clear that the government does not have any such idea of ending the scheme and reminded that Prime Minister PM Kisan Yojana Scheme was introduced in the country after the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had introduced the flagship scheme, Rythu Bandhu.

He even expressed his anger on leaders who made derogatory comments about CM KCR for not attending last rites of Colonel Santosh Babu and said that Congress chief Abhishek Singhwei appreciated Telangana government over the financial assistance provided to Colonel's family.

Earlier, governments have taken decades of time for construction of irrigation projects. But Kaleshwaram construction was completed within just three years, due to the strong dedication of CM KCR. With the construction of Kaleshwaram project, the water pumping has increased from 85 metres to 618 metres.



Despite financial hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown, the government has waived debt of 12,000 crore and deposited the amount into the accounts of 52 lakh beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu. Integrated Rythu Bazaars will be built everywhere in the state, said KTR.

He added that the seafood industry is growing all over Telangana and we are pioneers in the poultry sector.

KTR said that the state government is going to take Siricilla district as a launch centre and development started in Siricilla will be taken up in all municipalities.

