Etela Urges People To Follow Covid-19 Rules To Contain Virus
With a huge spike in the daily count of coronavirus cases in Telangana, health minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with health secretary Ramesh Reddy and other higher officials to discuss the measures to be taken to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.
Addressing media after the meeting, the Minister said that the government had never shown any lethargy in tackling Covid-19 cases. We took standard preventive measures in handling the pandemic, which is the reason positive cases in are lower in comparison to other states, he added.
The Minister asked the public to cooperate with the government by following protocals imposed by the Health Department. Stating that the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the neighbouring states, Etela asked the officials to focus on those coming to villages from those states. The Minister urged people of Telangana to cooperate with the government by adhering to the rules like wearing face masks, sanitising hands frequently and maintaining physical distance.
He appealed to the people to come forward to take the vaccine. He said that only older people are facing some mild side effects after taking the jab. Other people did not experience any side effects, he added.
Etela asked people to undergo COVID-19 tests if they had any symptoms of the virus. He stated that as per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government was taking all measures, and sought people's support to contain corona and reduce mortality.