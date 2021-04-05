With a huge spike in the daily count of coronavirus cases in Telangana, health minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with health secretary Ramesh Reddy and other higher officials to discuss the measures to be taken to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Addressing media after the meeting, the Minister said that the government had never shown any lethargy in tackling Covid-19 cases. We took standard preventive measures in handling the pandemic, which is the reason positive cases in are lower in comparison to other states, he added.