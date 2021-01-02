 Gajwel Girl Sirisha Is First Linewoman In Telangana

SIDDIPET: Telangana village girl, Babburi Sirisha becomes the first woman to crack the Junior Lineman recruitment examination conducted by the TSSPDCL (Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited).

Sirisha, who is just 20 years-old is a native of Ganeshpally village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district. She has proven that women are no less than men. When it comes to doing challenging stuff like this, a woman can excel as well. She has now become the first linewoman.

Back in 2019, two women, Babburi Sirisha of Siddipet district and V Bharathi of Mahabubabad district were not allowed to apply for the Lineman recruitment examination. TSSPDCL told them that such an examination will be difficult for them as it requires a person to climb up the eighteen-feet electricity poles. This can be a difficult task for women. After being denied from taking part in the exam, the women went to high court.

Even after completing her education in ITI, Electrician trade, Sirisha and other women were not allowed to take part. After the order from the High court, TSSPDCL decided to give the women, chance. A total of 8 people applied, out of which Sirisha and Bharathi were able to clear the written exam.

The TSSPDCL had kept the results of these women on hold and again had to be instructed by the High court. After instructions from the High court, the girls were permitted to take the pole test. Both Sirisha and Bharathi cleared the test, with Sirisha climbing up and down the pole in less than a minute. Both these girls are now the first ones to become linewomen in Telangana.

The TSSPDCL will give them their appointment letters by the end of January.

Sirisha always wanted to work in a Government sector, getting inspiration from her uncle, B Shekar, who is a Sub-Engineer with TSSPDCL. Upon suggestions from her uncle, she completed her ITI studies. She is currently in her BA second year, at Dr Br Ambedkar Open University.