YS Sharmila Vows to Stand by Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: “My whole life is here....I and my kids were born here. I have studied here. I live here. I will serve the people of Telangana. I will fight for them,” said YSRTP supremo YS Sharmila, making her intentions clear.

She further stated that she desired to carry forward the legacy of her late father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy. She went on to say that anything can happen in politics at any time.

At her Lotus Pond office in Hyderabad on Friday, YS Sharmila expressed her anguish and condolences to the families of farmers who ended their lives.

YS Sharmila vowed to be stand by them in these trying times. Addressing the media, she also stated that she wanted to visit the families of the deceased farmers to express her condolences, but that the government would not allow her to do so owing to COVID restrictions.

YS Sharmila also criticised KCR for failing to respond to 8,000 farmer suicides in seven and a half years.

