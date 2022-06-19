YS Sharmila To Contest From Paleru Constituency In 2023 Elections

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila made a crucial announcement that she will be contesting from Paleru assembly constituency in Khammam district in the next assembly elections which will held in December 2023. The leader announced her decision in a meeting with the party cadre at Nelakondapally of Paleru assembly constituency on Sunday.

Adressing the party workers, YS Sharmila said Paleru will be my home town from now on and many had won elections on YSR's name card. She also termed Khammam district as YSR district in the meeting.

She further added that there has been a demand that YSR's kin should contest election from Paleru since the formation of Telangana state. From today, Its not only your wish that i wanted to be contest from Paleru but also mine, She said while hoping that YSR's welfare regime should start in Telangana from this constituency.

