Yogi Adityanath Roadshow Malkajgiri: UP CM Promises To Rename Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a mega roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad ahead of GHMC elections. In the rally, he said that "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, why not? I told them we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power. Why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?"

Adityanath said that "We are not committing a crime by changing the name of Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. It is not a religious name, it means the city of riches."

He urged the public to vote for BJP candidate in the upcoming GHMC polls and pointed out at the major policies taken by BJP government. Terming India as a country of holy rivers, and the river Ganga has been cleaned in a phased manner under the program “Namami Gange”.

Adityanath said that "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to say "Hindustan" during oath-taking. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Iman said that "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions ‘Bharat’ everywhere. I wanted to know whether it’s okay to say ‘Hindustan’ or shall I say ‘Bharat’ during oath-taking today. We are lawmakers. We should place the constitution above all. I love my country."

Aditynath stressed on the point that TRS and AIMIM failed to keep up their promises and said that if BJP comes into power, the state will witness a huge development in all the sectors.