Will KK Daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Become GHMC Mayor?

GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayoral candidates seem to be almost finalized. Gadwal Vijayalaksmi. Daughter of TRS Party Senior Leader, Rajyasabha Member K Keshavarao seems to become the Mayor. As per Sources, Deputy Mayoral candidate confirmed by the Ruling party will be Mote Sri Latha Sobhan Reddy.

Gadwal Vijayalaksmi is representing as Banjara Hills Corporator while Mote Sri Latha Sobhan Reddy has been elected as Tarnaka Corporator. There are chances of electing Vijayalaksmi as mayor under the BC(Munurukapu) Category.

