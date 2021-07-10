Why Open Bars and Not Schools: Jajula Srinivas Goud to KCR

Panjagutta (Hyderabad): While the state's bars remain open, educational facilities are closed and running online, and Jajula Srinivas Goud, head of the Telangana State BC Welfare Association, wondered how the coronavirus would infect anybody in the schools if it didn't in the bars.

According to reports, 70% of students in rural regions are missing out on education owing to online schooling via mobile phones, computers, and other devices. A roundtable meeting on the theme of 'Online Education in the State - Future Activities of School Students' was conducted on Friday under the auspices of the Telangana BC Student Union.

The meeting was presided over by Srinivas Mudiraj, state president of the student body, and Vikram Goud, president of the Central Committee. He said that 26 lakh students in the state were enrolled in government schools and had gone a year without receiving midday meals. Jajula said that if educational institutions do not open within 24 hours, they will storm the secretariat in Hyderabad.