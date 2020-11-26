HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay condemned the remarks made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao and questioned as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was silent on this issue.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after paying floral tributes to the leaders at the PVNR and NTR Memorial Ghats on Hussain Sagar, Sanjay said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from Telangana and the former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao were symbols of Telugu pride and honour by the Telugu people all over the world. He stated that everyone respects them, regardless of their party affiliation.

The BJP leader said that it was the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party that had instituted the centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao and now they choose to remain silent over such vicious statements by the AIMIM leader on the memorial ghats of these great leaders. Speaking further, he reminded that the KCR had named his son KT Rama Rao after NTR out of respect for the leader.

The BJP leader said that this was all a drama by the TRS and AIMIM and they would be decimated at the GHMC Elections 2020.

He clearly stated that they would inform the State Election Commission about these insinuating and communal remarks made by the other parties and demanded that KCR arrest them. Bandi Sanjay also said that if the CM was aware of communal tension in the city why wasn't he making any efforts to curb them and arrest those involved despite having intelligence reports from the DSP's office.

He also questioned as to why the TRS and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were not responding to AIMIM leaders' remarks that NTR Ghats would be demolished. The BJP leader called for all the parties to come together and condemn these remarks and ensure that the GHMC elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.

Watch: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Condemn Owaisi Remarks on PVNR, NTR Ghats, Demands KCR To Respond