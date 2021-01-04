Warangal, Khammam Corporation Elections Likely In February?

HYDERABAD: Taking the lessons learnt in the recent GHMC elections very seriously, the TRS Party in the State is gearing up for upcoming elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations, which would most likely be conducted in February.

As per reports the State Election Commission (SEC)is making all efforts to conduct these elections along with four other municipalities in Telangana in February. Also with the elected bodies in these two civic bodies completing their term in March 2021, giving rise to early polls in Warangal and Khammam. The SEC has already written letters to the district officials over the wards bifurcation, voter list enrollment etc,in preparation for the elections there.

The TRS High Command is sparing no efforts to ensure the party's win in the upcoming corporation elections and party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is keenly watching the developments here.

As per reports, he has told his party cadre to observe the strategy followed by the opposition parties, including the BJP and Congress and ensure no poaching of leaders takes place. There is also a possibility of the KCR touring the districts ahead of the polls and announcing various sops there.

It is said that KCR felt that the party workers at the booth level were not so effective in mobilising voters, and there was an urgent need to strengthen the booth level mechanism in the Khammam and Warangal municipal corporation areas.

The Warangal Municipal Corporation has 58 divisions where the TRS had won 44 in 2016, and the BJP one seat. The BJP could not make any foray into Khammam Municipal Corporation in 2016 but now are all buoyed after their win in the Dubbaka Assembly elections and the GHMC elections where they won 44 seats in December last year.