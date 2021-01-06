War Of Words: TRS Chief Whip Dasyam Strong Warning To Bandi Sanjay

WARANGAL: As the political scenario ahead of the civic polls heating up, TRS Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar issued a serious warning to BJP Telangana state unit president Bandi Sanjay to watch his words while talking against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, on Wednesday. The TRS Chief Whip slammed the BJP leader for making derogatory remarks against KCR during a public rally in Warangal yesterday.

Vinay Bhaskar questioned the BJP leader as to where he was when the Telangana movement took place and reminded him of the fact that KCR was ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of the State.

When we all resigned for the cause of Telangana, when KT Rama Rao was arrested without a proper reason, where were Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay then, he asked. He said that the KCR's government was meeting the aspirations of the people of Telangana and the State was moving forward with welfare schemes, he cited.

Taking a stern note, he said Bandi Sanjay's mouth was akin to drain 'nala' for the kind of words he was using against KCR and the sacrifices made by Professor Jayashankar for Telangana.

'' Prof Jayashankar was an inspiration for so many of us and the spirit of the movement was encouraged by the likes of such leaders. The Professor had donated his property for the welfare of the poor and the BJP leaders are talking nonsense about such a person,” Vinay Bhaskar fired.

''Did you bring a single paisa from Delhi ? Have you funded a textile park that employs thousands of people? Did you give even a single penny to the Mission Kakatiya water scheme? Did the Centre give Kaleshwaram Dam the national status? Where were you when the floods hit Warangal?, '' he asked Bandi Sanjay.

He warned that if Bandi Sanjay spoke anything against KCR and Prof Jayashankar they (TRS) wouldn't hesitate to cut his tongue off and told him to refrain from speaking such words further.