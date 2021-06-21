Vijayashanthi's Sensational Comments on Telangana Lockdown, KCR

Actor turned politician Vijayashanthi criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for lifting the state's lockdown and mocked him for carrying out various activities across the state immediately after unlocking restrictions. She said that the unlock in Telangana had once again put the lives of people at risk.

Vijayashanthi said that KCR had lifted the lockdown restrictions just to perform various programs and hold mass dinners with thousands of people in the adopted villages.

People should understand why Chief Minister has lifted the lockdown all of a sudden following a report by the medical health department which had reduced the number of cases.

She asserted that the reopening of all educational institutions from June will definitely have a huge impact on students’ lives. She further said that KCR seems careless about experts' prediction on the upcoming third wave of Coronavirus.