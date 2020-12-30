VH Receives Threatening Call For Opposing Revanth For TPCC Chief Post

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that there was a threat to his life and requested the Telangana Police to provide him security, alleging that he had received threatening calls from the supporters of fellow party member MP A Revanth Reddy.

In a letter to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy VH said that he has been receiving calls from an unknown number since December 25 and he was abused in filthy language. He alleged that the caller also asked him as to why he was opposing Revanth Reddy name for the TPCC President post.

It may be recalled that Hanumantha Rao had threatened to resign from the party if Revanth Reddy was made the chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The senior Congress leader also said that Congress had been destroyed by parties with no political standing. He also made it clear that he was not afraid of anyone and claimed that there were phone calls being made to make BCs the top position in the Telangana Congress party. VH said he was willing to sacrifice his life for the sake of the party.

