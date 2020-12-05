Uttam Kumar Reddy Quits Post Over Congress Debacle In GHMC Polls

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday submitted his resignation to the AICC president. He took this decision in the wake of the GHMC poll debacle. He has been working as the party’s Telangana chief since 2014.

In a statement, Uttam said, “I have submitted my resignation from the post of president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. I have requested the AICC to take up the process of selection of the new president of TPCC immediately.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a lot of flak from all the corners for not retaining his own Assembly seat in the byelections and the party lost in the Dubbaka bypoll.

The Congress leaders from the Reddy community are in the race for the TPCC chief while the SC, ST, and BC communities leaders are against the idea of having another Reddy leader as PCC chief. The Congress Working Committee is likely to hold a meeting on either December 8 or 9 and the party’s high command will soon take a decision. This year, the Mayor’s post is reserved for a woman. The voting took place on December 1 and it was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.