Trump, Only Person Left For BJP GHMC Campaign: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said "the only person left to campaign in the city was US President Donald Trump". Addressing a public rally at Hyderabad on Saturday, the AIMIM mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the leaders made the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections look like as if one was trying to elect a Prime Minister. The BJP is calling its big ministers and Chief Ministers and only Donald Trump was left to campaign for Hyderabad's municipal elections, he scoffed.

The BJP has been sending its top leaders including JP Nadda Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath,Union Minister Smriti Irani, and on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a rally in Secunderabad as part of the BJP campaign for the GHMC Elections 2020.

Campaigning for the GHMC elections will end by 6 pm on Sunday November 29 in the entire GHMC where the elections are notified, Secretary, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), M Ashok Kumar said on Saturday.

After 6 pm on Sunday, no person should convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election. The GHMC Polls are scheduled for December 1 and counting will take place on December 4.