TRS Slams Etela's Slanderous Remarks Against KCR 

After Etela Rajender quit the party and resigned from his MLA post, TRS leaders came down heavily on him for his slanderous remarks against the party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. They said, just like many other leaders who left TRS, Rajender has also started criticising the party.

They demanded an explanation from him on why he continued in the party all these years and also took oath as a Minister if he was not given respect.

Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the CM never disrespected Etela and had instead praised him during the cabinet meetings for his work. He stated that the ministers are allowed their objections or suggestions on any decisions taken by the government during the Cabinet meetings.

“But Rajender supported all the Cabinet decisions during the meetings and spoke against them in public," Koppula added.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar told the BJP leaders not to permit Etela into their party as many victims whose lands were encroached upon by the former minister.

While Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju declared that Chief Minister KCR was forced to drop Rajender from the Cabinet as he was oppressing the poor and forcibly encroached upon their lands.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that KCR was the reason for Etela's success in politics. He stated that the Chief Minister responding to a complaint lodged by the citizen of the State was not a dictatorship, but democracy.