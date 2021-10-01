TRS Govt Yet to Address Unemployment, Podu Lands Issues: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, president of the TPCC, stated that the Congress party flag would be hoisted first in the Bhupalpally Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at a public meeting where Gandra Satyanarayana Rao of the TRS announced his decision to join Congress.

"Time has come to fulfil the aspirations of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in the formation of Telangana State," he said.

Singareni workers’ fundamental rights were violated by the TRS government and the problems being faced by the people in Bhupalpally continue to persist, he alleged.

Despite the fact that the TRS was re-elected for a second term, he noted that several concerns such as unemployment and the Podu lands were yet to be solved. "Did 1,200 youngsters commit suicide for such welfare and development?" he added.

He accused Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy of being implicated in many irregularities, saying:

"Venkataramana won elections due to the untiring efforts put in by Congress party workers, but he betrayed the party and joined TRS."

Meanwhile, Congress worker Goli Satyanarayana, a Srirampur local, perished in a traffic accident on his way to the venue. The TPCC president promised a financial aid package worth Rs 3 lakh for his family.