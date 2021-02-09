TRS Govt Spends One-third Of Annual Budget On Agriculture: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Budget is the most important planning done for the development of the country or the state. Many reforms and growth plans are discussed in the budget sessions. There is a lot of burden and responsibility on our elected finance ministers as they plan the budget for the coming up year. They have to see to it that every sector of life has to be benefited.

Now let us see into the state of Telangana for their budget plans and reforms. Minister for finance T Harish Rao has mentioned recently that this year’s State Budget will specialize in the mechanization of the farming sector. As we all know farming is the food to all, and expert plans and push should be given to this section. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already started envisaging plans to enhance facilities provided to ryots in Telangana. The Minister toured Siddipet and Husnabad Assembly constituencies and took part in various programs on Monday.

Minister for finance T Harish Rao showed his concern towards the farmers which is good and encouraging for them. He said that farmers in Siddipet would soon be provided with quality electricity just like the kind that the government is supplying to many urban areas like HiTec City in Hyderabad. He also mentioned that the farm sector in Telangana was neglected for nearly 70 years, but with K Chandrasekhar Rao becoming the Chief Minister, finally, a sigh of relief has come from the past seven years.

He also quoted that when compared with other states where ryots are distressed, the things are different in Telangana. They are getting security and proper profit, Harish said and added that the TRS government spends one-third of its annual Budget on agriculture and allied sectors.