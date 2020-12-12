TRS Government Selling Prime Industrial Land

Former minister and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir claimed that TRS government was trying to sell prime lands in 11 industrial parks across the city in the name of IT parks.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir released a statement on Friday in which he pointed out that the ITE&C (Industries and Commerce) department issued a GO on Hyderabad Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy. These industrial parks are located at Kukatpally, Gandhinagar, Balanagr, Uppal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Moula Ali and other places. “This is not the conversion of industrial parks into IT parks but, an attempt to grab the prime land in industrial areas, he said.”

“The state government issued GO MS No 16 on Thursday to convert entire industrial parks into IT parks but there is no clarity about these 11 industrial parks,” concluded Ali Shabbir.