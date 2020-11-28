TRS GHMC Polls Campaign In Australia: Telugus Seek Votes During Cricket Match

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are scheduled on December 1. Over the last few days, the Hyderabadis are gearing up to choose the best candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. Politicians cutting across party lines are trying to win voters' hearts to bag more seats in the upcoming GHMC polls. The war or words and debate to tell people who's a better party rahes on. Politicians are trying to attract voters with their election manifestos. All this is happening in Hyderabad and people of Telugu states know this. But, guess where the campaign has reached now?

It is known that there are lakhs of Hyderabadis staying across the world. Non-Resident Telugus seem to be showing their love and interest in the GHMC elections abroad too. In India vs Australia first ODI match, few people even campaigned for the ruling TRS. They held placards that read “Vote for TRS”. Australian TRS wing leaders showed placards and urged the people of Hyderabad to vote for TRS.