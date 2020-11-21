TRS-BJP War Of Words To Lure Voters In GHMC Elections 2020

After a complaint lodged by the TRS on Friday against the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for terming Rao as ‘anti-national’ and ‘anti-Hindu’. The Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted a letter to State Election Commission against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'chaiwala'.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, in a letter submitted to the SEC, said Chandrashekhar Rao, during a press conference on November 18, had made “abusive and unwarranted” comments against Modi. “The comments are totally in bad taste and unbecoming of a Chief Minister against the Prime Minister. All the said comments have been widely circulated in print and electronic media,” the letter said.

“Without any basis, he charged the BJP of focusing on creating communal tensions in the country for political gains. The Chief Minister said the BJP has done tremendous damage to farmers and working-class without any iota of truth.” BJP replayed TRS for saying the Centre mismanaging the economy with its policies and destroying PSUs.

BJP leaders alleged that KCR called Modi a ‘chaiwala’ at a railway station who was trying to sell the Railways itself. The BJP also said thart the CM further accused Modi of not being able to wage a war against China and that he is helpless.

BJP said all the statements, which TRS party leaders said against BJP or the centre is to influence the voters in the upcoming GHMC elections to be held on December 1.