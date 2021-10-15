TPCC Revanth Reddy’s Meeting With TRS MP D Srinivas Fuels Rumours

HYDERABAD: Will senior politician TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas (DS as he popularly known as) return to the Congress fold? These rumours were further fuelled after TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy met the Rajya Sabha MP at his residence on Thursday.

The Congress leader is said to have met D Srinivas to enquire about his health condition, analysts however have a different thing to say. The MP is said to have discussed various issues related to the Telangana State and also the current political situation and the upcoming Huzurabad elections.

TPCC President, Revanth Reddy met Rajya Sabha MP, D Srinivas at his Residence and Enquired about his Health Condition. @revanth_anumula pic.twitter.com/4GGvpzHM5B — Team Congress (@TeamCongressINC) October 14, 2021

D Srinivas a senior leader from the region who served as a Cabinet Minister in 2004 when the Congress party came to power under late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Although the YS-led Congress party came to power for the second time in 2009, Srinivas had lost the elections at that point of time. When TRS came to power in 2014, K Chandrasekhara Rao himself invited DS to join his party. He was then sent to the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the TRS. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DS 'son Dharmapuri Aravind contested from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and defeated sitting MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha. After that, he was not given due respect, and various allegations were made against him, prompting Srinivas to stay away from TRS party activities for some time.

Meanwhile, with the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC president, efforts are being made to bring back senior Congress leaders who left the party fold. As part of this, Revanth went to the TRS MP’s residence and invited him to return to the Congress party. News is that D Srinivas responded positively and is likely to take a decision on resigning from his MP post and the TRS Party after Sankranthi.D Srinivas’s elder son D Sanjay, who was once the Mayor of Nizamabad, and was with the TRS earlier, had returned to the Congress fold in July.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Is Future CM: Senior Congress Leader