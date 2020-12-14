HYDERABAD: The Congress party has been facing an existential crisis in the state of Telangana, ever since the bifurcation of the State in 2014. Now after the GHMC Elections 2020 debacle, the fate of the party in the city of Hyderabad is slowly becoming questionable.

Even as senior leaders in the party are eyeing either TRS or the BJP, which is currently in the limelight to secure their political careers, the latest news now is that senior leader and the city Congress unit president, Anjan Kumar Yadav has resigned from the party. It is reported that Anjan Kumar resigned, as he is keen in entering the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President race. However, analysts feel that the real reason was that he was sidelined from the talks during the selection of GHMC candidates. On the other hand, it is also believed that his son Anil Kumar, who is also the National Secretary of the Youth Congress, was not given due prominence.

The Congress cadre's morale in Hyderabad is lowering with the ongoing internal squabbles for supremacy in the party on one hand and the resignations of senior party leaders one after the other.

With former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy and Ravi Kumar Yadav joining the BJP right before the GHMC polls, then its star campaigner actress Vijayashanthi also joining the saffron fold has further weakened their spirits. On the other hand, TPCC treasurer and senior leader Guduru Narayana Reddy also left the party fold.

The institutional weakening of the Congress Party over the six years since the bifurcation has further left the party in a debilitating state. After the defeat in the General Elections held after the formation of Telangana, a segment of winning MLAs leaving the party for the TRS and with the same situation repeating after the assembly elections held two years ago where the party was not even left with the Opposition status due to lack of majority quorum in the Assembly. The Congress party has also failed to garner public support by not focusing on public issues and has lagged behind in institutional strengthening.

This followed by the GHMC elections had a profound effect on the city Congress. Former MLA Bhikshapati Yadav, his son Ravi Kumar Yadav and former minister Mukesh Gowda's son Vikram Gowda have bid goodbye to the party, while former Old City corporator Mohammad Ghouse also resigned from the party. Several divisional level leaders, including top leaders, had left the party.

The Congress which tried to pin its hopes on the GHMC polls, could not fight the might of the ruling party. The party’s dismal performance and given the fact that only two candidates won the elections from the AS Rao Nagar and Uppal divisions, which fall in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency represented by working president of Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy also showed how hard the leaders worked at the ground level. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was quick to resign from his post taking responsibility for the poor show.

Meanwhile, former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, while talking about the likely future of the Congress in the State, said that going by public opinion , two things are clear, the general public are against TRS and they feel only BJP can take on TRS and not Congress.”

With the latest political developments, the future of the party has certainly become questionable, with both the Pradesh Congress and the City Congress cadres resigning one by one.