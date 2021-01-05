TPCC Chief Race: Is Revanth Reddy Following YSR Style?

HYDERABAD: A Revanth Reddy, who is at the forefront of the race for the TPPC chief post made some sensational remarks in an interview with a prominent TV Channel on Monday. He said that he was more suitable for the post of the chairman of the Congress campaign committee, as it suits his temperament, mindset and personality.

This statement coming from the Congress leader has gained political prominence as many feel that he is in the race for the TPCC chief post. But in the interview he stated that he was not very keen on taking such a huge responsibility on his shoulders and if he is handed over the chairmanship of the campaign committee, he would be able to deal with people at the field level and ensure the party's success, which he is cut out for.

Political analysts feel that these remarks indicate that he is opting out of the race and is aiming at something higher. Earlier even though D. Srinivas was the PCC chief during the 2004 and 2009 elections, the Congress leadership handed over the responsibilities to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the Chief Minister.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy during the 2004 elections went on a padayatra and garnered immense public support. He was later appointed as the chief minister. It is understood from his words that Revanth was also in the process of meeting people at the ground level and is of the opinion that public approval and support of majority MLAs will be crucial in the selection of the CM post like how Dr YSR did.

This seems to be the idea behind Revanth Reddy to have come to the decision to stay among the people and fight strongly against the Government, whether or not he gets the TPCC Chief post.

Meanwhile it is reported that after consulting with the party leaders, the Congress party High Command might choose senior leader Jeevan Reddy as new TPCC President and Revanth Reddy as chairman of the campaign committee. It is said that the state Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore submitted a report to Sonia Gandhi on Monday to this effect.

An official announcement is awaited any time soon.