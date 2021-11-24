Too Much to Ask Godse Bhakts to Behave Like Gandhians: KTR Slams BJP

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, BJP corporators staged an immediate protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation headquarters in Hyderabad, creating a scene of chaos. They attempted to enter Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi's room, also damaged the furniture and flowerpots in the process. Their protest was in an attempt to hold an urgent meeting of the GHMC general body.

The protestors resorted to vandalism and sprayed black spray all over the GHMC logo. They even shouted slogans against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the end, it caused significant property damage which in turn irked the TRS ministers.

Working President of TRS, KTR took to Twitter to express his disappointment over what happened. “Some thugs & hooligans of BJP in Hyderabad have vandalized the GHMC office yesterday. I strongly condemn this atrocious behavior,” he wrote.

“Guess it’s too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in a Gandhian manner. Request @CPHydCity to take the strictest action on the vandals as per law,” he added.