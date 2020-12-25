Telangana SEC Confirms GHMC Mayor Elections Date

HYDERABAD: The dates for election of Mayor and deputy Mayor are here. State Election Commission (SEC) announced the greater Hyderabad Mayor Election dates and said that it will be held after February 10, 2021.

“The first meeting of GHMC will be held within a month of the publication of names of elected members in gazette,” added SEC.

The publication of the elected members gazette will be after January 10. The SEC also confirmed that a five year-term of the new body will commence as soon as the first meeting is conducted. The names of the elected members are said to be published before January 10, 2021 then the first meeting should be between this date and February 10.

The new body will come after the dissolving of the existing body. Following the rules, the existing body will not dissolve before the end of the five year term.