Telangana Police Intensify Vehicle Checks in Poll Bound Huzurabad

HYDERABAD: For the last two days, police have increased vehicle checks in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency. In the undivided Karimnagar district, police stopped the cars of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

Sanjay Kumar's car was stopped by the police in Singapur village on Sunday and extensively inspected. The BJP president's vehicle has been frisked by police at several locations over the past two days. Sanjay assisted the cops with their job. A briefcase and other items in the car were searched by the cops.

Meanwhile, police halted Revanth Reddy's car on Sunday near the Huzurabad Assembly constituency boundaries. The cops conducted a thorough inspection of the car.

Activists from both national parties chastised the police for conducting frequent vehicle checks. They also suggested that police inspect the vehicles of governing TRS politicians in Huzurabad.