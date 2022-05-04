Telangana High Court Directs Osmania University VC to Permit Rahul Gandhi's Meeting

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court On Wednesday directed Osmania University Vice-Chancellor to permit Rahul Gandhi's meeting with students at Arts college building, Osmania University on May 7. The VC was also instructed to allow only 150 students to interact with Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Telangana on May 6. Rahul will take part in a farmers' meeting (Raithu Sangarshana Sabha) organised by the Telangana Congress unit which will take place at the University College of Arts and Science grounds, Hanmakonda.

On April 30, the university administration, in an unofficial capacity, stated that no political gatherings would be allowed inside the college premises. The implication was that the senior Congress leader would not be permitted to interact with the students on the campus premises.

Following the denial of the permission, K Manavatha Roy, a leader of students JAC (Joint Action Committee) and unemployed youth associations, along with three others had filed a lunch motion plea in the High Court against the university’s decision to not allow Rahul’s visit to the campus on May 7. He claimed that the university has allowed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and several other political leaders to interact with students, but not Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor refused permission due to pressure from the ruling party.



