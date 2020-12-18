Telangana BJP Exposes Outgoing TRS Corporators' iPhone Scam, Alleges Misuse Of Public Money

HYDERABAD: K. Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of the BJP Telangana State Unit in a video message on Friday, alleged that 17 Corporators who lost the GHMC Elections in 2020 were gifted iPhones in a last-minute decision by the GHMC Standing Committee along with Mayor and Deputy Mayor. A resolution was also issued to this effect on Wednesday, he said.

In his message he said that this self-gifting of iPhone ProMax 12 by GHMC TRS outgoing corporators was nothing but a brazen misuse of public money and warned that this decision should be immediately withdrawn. The BJP was condemning this decision and if it was not withdrawn, action would be taken against them, he said.

In a stern note, he said that the BJP would soon be a part of the GHMC Standing Committee and the GHMC Council from February and every action would be scrutinised by them henceforth. He further said that it was an irresponsible act by the TRS corporators who lost in the recent GHMC elections to misuse public funds and gift themselves such expensive gifts. "Is this for losing the polls,'' Krishna Saagar mocked, and warned that it would be in their best interest if they roll back the decision at the earliest.

