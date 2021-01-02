Setback To Telangana Congress: Rebel MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Mulls BJP Entry

HYDERABAD: Congress party in Telangana will face another setback as the Rebel MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy announced his exit from the party. Reddy confirmed that he will be quitting Congress and joining Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party lawmaker from Nalgonda district, Rajagopal Reddy said there will be no change in his decision. But his brother, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will continue to serve in Congress party. “My elder brother might remain in the Congress and become the PCC chief. But I am going to join the BJP,” added Rajgopal Reddy.

Rajagopal Reddy went to Tirumala to seek the blessing of Lord Venkateshwara. After his visit, he spoke with media-persons in Tirumala and confirmed his exit. “There will be no change in my decision in this regard,” he added.

Reddy said he will offer his services to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. After the ruling party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), it is only BJP that can put up a good fight.

Reddy added that Congress is not in the race now and predicted BJP as a strong candidate in Telangana. “I stand by my statement. The results of Dubbak bypoll and the recently held GHMC elections are enough proof,” he said.

Marking BJP as a strong force in Telangana, Reddy said, “Being a Congress MLA, I was the first person to say that the BJP will be strengthened in Telangana. I gave this statement in July as the Congress party had weakened at the national level also at the same time 12 MLAs from our side joined the ruling (BJP) party.”

BJP state (Telangana) president Bandi Sanjay, did not disclose any information about this and kept his lips tight on Rajgopal Reddy’s entry into the party. Sanjay only replied with, “We will let you know.”

If Reddy stands by his decision and leaves Congress, the party will be left with only five MLAs in the 119-member state assembly.