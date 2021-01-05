Rythu Bandh Not Rythu Bandhu, Vijayashanthi Comments On KCR

HYDERABAD: Telugu Actress Vijayashanthi, who rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month came out with scathing remarks on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) recently.

She said that, ''KCR had turned out to be a vulture (raa bandu in Telugu) and God knows about Rythu Bandhu, looking at the way the State is, farmers are headed for a Bandh,'' she said in Telugu while mocking the Chief Minister. The situation in the state is turning out for the worst, she commented.

No sooner had KCR said that they would close the food-grain purchasing centres, almost 4 thousand buying centres were shut down. As a result, millers and traders have been criticized for slashing prices and troubling the farmers. It is known that farmers, on the other hand, seem to have about 40 lakh tonnes of grain left, she said.

Vijayashanti said it was the responsibility of the TRS government to answer as to what would be left for the Telangana farmer. It seems that the Chief Minister has launched vengeful tirades against the people of the state by carrying out such experiments on MSPs or purchasing centers in Telangana, which were hitherto not stated by the Centre, she tweeted through her Twitter handle.