Revanth Reddy's Padayatra Schedule To Support Protesting Farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy took his party members by surprise when he decided to turn his "Deeksha" into a "Padayatra" to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi.

Revanth Reddy took the decision to embark on a 140 km padayatra to Hyderabad from Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, where had gone to take part in the Rajiv Rythu Bharosa protest on Sunday, 6th February.

Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, 6th February night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 140 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.

The decision is being seen as a masterstroke by the Congress, which lost in the Dubbaka Bypolls as well as in the GHMC elections, and is struggling for its survival in Telangana.

Padayatras have been integral to Andhra Pradesh politics. From former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy to Chandrababu Naidu to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all of them have taken the padayatra route to be the chief minister of the state.

On Monday, 8th February morning, Reddy continued his walk for a distance of nearly 25 km up to Chintapalli. Along the route, he went into the fields and interacted with farmers on road to understand their issues.

“My padayatra will be an eye-opener even to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state, which is hand-in-glove with the Centre in implementing the controversial laws in the state,” said Reddy amidst huge applause from the people.