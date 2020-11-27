Revanth Reddy's Loyalty Lies With Congress, Says Not Joining BJP

The city of Hyderabad is all set to witness the municipal elections—Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on December 1, 2020. Political parties are in a pitched battle to win the race. A few leaders even jumped ship ahead of the GHMC polls. Now, we hear that TPCC working president and MP Revanth Reddy is all set to join BJP before the GHMC elections.

Addressing roadshows at Hasthinapuram, chamapet and Lingojiguda Revanth Reddy said that some rumour mongers were spreading fake news about him joining the saffron party. Senior intelligence officers had informed me about the news during the Dubbaka by-elections. He rubbished all those rumours as fake. Revanth requested the party cadre and Hyderabadis not to believe in such fake news. Revanth Reddy said he will continue in the congress party and fight for the people as a Congress MP.

Revanth Reddy criticised leaders LK Advani, Kalyan Singh and Murali Manohar for shedding crocodile tears for PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao. If BJP have any respect, they should have announced Bharat Ratna for them. He also said TRS leaders were looting Hasthinapuram and urged the people to vote for congress party.