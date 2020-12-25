Revanth Reddy In TPCC Chief Race; Hanumantha Rao Gives His Statement

HYDERABAD: For the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief post, A Revanth Reddy is believed to be a strong candidate. Revanth Reddy and Venkata Reddy have been doing non-stop lobbying for this post.

TPCC in charge Manickam Tagore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary have three names in their mind. The finalized names include A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka.

The results are expected to come out soon. The announcement of the new TPCC Chief will most likely be on December 28th.

Revanth Reddy and Venkata Reddy have been in Delhi for the past few days. Even Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who resigned from the party following the defeat in GHMC elections is also currently in Delhi.

Uttam Kumar along with Revanth Reddy and Venkata Reddy attended the ongoing farmers protest. No person is leaving any gaps in their efforts to impress the Committee.

With Revanth Reddy in the lead for TPCC Chief post, Hanumantha Rao gave his statement. Senior Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao said that if the TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy becomes the Chief, he will quit the Congress party.

He said that a leader like Revanth Reddy who was caught up in a cash-for-vote scam case is not deserving of the post. There are other senior officials who worked loyally and deserve the post more than Reddy.